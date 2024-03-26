Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $83.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASO. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.81.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.36%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,290,000 after purchasing an additional 80,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after purchasing an additional 559,414 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

