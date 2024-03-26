Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for KB Home (KBH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) recently:
- 3/22/2024 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2024 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $61.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2024 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/21/2024 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $69.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2024 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2024 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2024 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2024 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,971.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,971.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005 in the last 90 days. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 433.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
