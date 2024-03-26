Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for RH (NYSE:RH)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.15.

RH stock opened at $287.31 on Friday. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.21 and a 200 day moving average of $269.57.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of RH by 81.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in RH by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in RH by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

