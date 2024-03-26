Wedbush Boosts Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target to $17.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $13.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STOK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,055,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,702. The firm has a market cap of $505.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.68. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at $423,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at $423,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,508.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,615 shares of company stock worth $212,852. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

