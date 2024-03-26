WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.800-4.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.80-4.90 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.99. 392,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,659. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

