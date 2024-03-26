WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.890-1.910 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.800-4.900 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.66. 464,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,300. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.81.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

