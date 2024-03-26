Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Holdings Decreased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,277 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $23,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Webster Financial by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 117,437 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.31.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Webster Financial stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,166. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.