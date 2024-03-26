Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $128.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Walt Disney traded as high as $119.78 and last traded at $119.04, with a volume of 822906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.36.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,443,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,673,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,530,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,014,861,000 after buying an additional 2,384,407 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $217.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.