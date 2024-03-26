W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.19

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.19 and last traded at $86.91, with a volume of 99273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

