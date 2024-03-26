W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.87

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.865 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

W. P. Carey has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. W. P. Carey has a dividend payout ratio of 137.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

WPC stock opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $78.24. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

