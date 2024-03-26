Vulcan Forged PYR 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.45 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $222.18 million and approximately $15.45 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $7.91 or 0.00011345 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00016193 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00022355 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,691.01 or 0.99995153 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012261 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.15 or 0.00148004 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 8.14856422 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $14,800,507.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

