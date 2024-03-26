Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Gap Up to $9.26

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $9.89. Voyager Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 221,271 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VYGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $543.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.84. The business had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 63.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

