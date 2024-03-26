Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Plans GBX 2.80 Dividend

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Volution Group Stock Up 0.6 %
FAN opened at GBX 425.60 ($5.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £841.79 million, a PE ratio of 2,015.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 421.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 399.10. Volution Group has a 1-year low of GBX 327.80 ($4.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 457 ($5.78).
