Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Volkswagen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $15.04 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

