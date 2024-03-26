VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 7,185.73% and a negative net margin of 5,201.69%.

VolitionRx Price Performance

VolitionRx stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. VolitionRx has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VolitionRx stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 629,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of VolitionRx worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

