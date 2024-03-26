VNET Group (VNET) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect VNET Group to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VNET Group Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ VNET opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. VNET Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $267.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VNET Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 14,776,930.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,477,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after buying an additional 1,477,693 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in VNET Group by 1,424.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 986,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 921,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,945,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 613,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 433,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNET. StockNews.com cut VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.90 to $2.70 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

