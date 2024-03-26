Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,794 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.10% of Vistra worth $14,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 19,070.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,584 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $67,462,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $57,218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 2,443.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vistra by 509.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,905 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Vistra Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:VST opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $72.57. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

