Vision Capital Management Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 139,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 143,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,117,125 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

