Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lifted by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of V stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $281.45. 3,329,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,560,059. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.