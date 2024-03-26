Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.14

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.14 and last traded at $41.93, with a volume of 112247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,627,000 after purchasing an additional 104,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,157,000 after purchasing an additional 196,857 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 19.2% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,815,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,297,000 after buying an additional 131,540 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,380,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,040,000 after acquiring an additional 250,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.