Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $37.60 on Friday. Vicor has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $98.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Vicor had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,999 shares of company stock worth $184,990. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vicor by 77.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vicor by 51.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 51.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 109.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

