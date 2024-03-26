Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Up to $10.17

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.17, but opened at $10.59. Viant Technology shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 26,576 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

The company has a market cap of $644.01 million, a P/E ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 95,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 23,636 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 430,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 60,441 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

