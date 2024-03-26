Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Vertiv by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 78,793 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 791.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 92,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 82,239 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $3,761,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $10,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRT opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

