Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Up 4.9%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.64 and last traded at $16.48. Approximately 44,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 515,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Verona Pharma Stock Performance
Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 950.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Verona Pharma Company Profile
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
