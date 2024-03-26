Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

TSE:VET opened at C$16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert B. Michaleski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$149,400.00. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.65.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

