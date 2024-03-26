Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Vermilion Energy Stock Performance
TSE:VET opened at C$16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Robert B. Michaleski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$149,400.00. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
