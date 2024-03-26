Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0888 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Vermilion Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.

VET opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

