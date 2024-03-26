Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0888 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Vermilion Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.
Vermilion Energy Price Performance
VET opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
