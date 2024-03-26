Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $232.00 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.04 and a 1 year high of $251.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.15.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,514,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,053. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

