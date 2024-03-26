Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.53. The company had a trading volume of 278,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.04 and a twelve month high of $251.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.23. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,744.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,744.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,053. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.15.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

