VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Director Acquires $10,057.20 in Stock

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 7,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $10,057.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 279,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,678.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VerifyMe stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. VerifyMe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.70 price objective on shares of VerifyMe in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VerifyMe by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in VerifyMe by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in VerifyMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in VerifyMe in the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in VerifyMe by 492.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 74,046 shares in the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

