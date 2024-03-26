Verge Price Up 31.1% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $107.49 million and $7.92 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,281.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.72 or 0.00691102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.22 or 0.00136905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00046110 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00058633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.53 or 0.00191421 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00128259 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.