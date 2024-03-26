Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $105.88 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $105.88 million and $43.91 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00002920 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

