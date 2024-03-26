Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Up 5.3%

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $7.90. 1,367,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,908,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDRX shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Veradigm by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

