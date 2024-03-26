Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Maha Katabi Sells 81,009 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $3,580,597.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,547,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,796,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maha Katabi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Maha Katabi sold 340,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $13,770,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Maha Katabi bought 161,290 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,990.00.

VERA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 978,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,875. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $50.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VERA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 964.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 64,968 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $668,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

