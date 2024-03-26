Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 7.0% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.41. 2,590,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,473. The company has a market cap of $362.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $196.14 and a 52-week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

