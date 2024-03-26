Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 64,038 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 26,069 shares.The stock last traded at $112.06 and had previously closed at $111.93.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.46. The company has a market capitalization of $920.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.