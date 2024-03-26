Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.2% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $477.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,959,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,254. The company has a market capitalization of $382.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $361.68 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $459.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.46.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

