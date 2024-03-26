Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,010 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 12.5% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $502,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $477.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $459.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $361.68 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

