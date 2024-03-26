Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,812. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

