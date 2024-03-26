Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.32. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

