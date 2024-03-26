Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.58. The company had a trading volume of 130,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,395. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $235.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

