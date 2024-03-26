Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Increased by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $238.66. The stock had a trading volume of 149,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,324. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.25. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $241.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

