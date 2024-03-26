Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $68.41. 307,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,277. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.51. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $69.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

