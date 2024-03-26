Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Reduced by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VUG traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,000. The stock has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $237.32 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

