Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Raised by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 8.7% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,002,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,900. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $58.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.44.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

