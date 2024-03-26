Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $26,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,597 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 411,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,692. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $58.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.44.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

