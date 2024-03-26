Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $171.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $171.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho downgraded Valero Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.08.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $168.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.45 and a 200 day moving average of $135.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $172.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 172,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,974,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $972,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.