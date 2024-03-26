VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Shares Down 3.6%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 1,565,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 990,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $698.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

