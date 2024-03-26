VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
VAALCO Energy Trading Up 12.6 %
Shares of EGY opened at $6.95 on Friday. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $717.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.
VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.
Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.
