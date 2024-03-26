VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of EGY opened at $6.95 on Friday. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $717.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

About VAALCO Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

