Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Trimmed by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 2.3% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $243.87. 1,974,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,076. The stock has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.26 and its 200 day moving average is $229.96. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.17 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

