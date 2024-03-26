UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

UNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UniFirst has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UniFirst

UniFirst Stock Performance

NYSE:UNF opened at $168.77 on Friday. UniFirst has a one year low of $150.50 and a one year high of $193.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.15.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $399,966.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,039.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UniFirst

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,690,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $309,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 848,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.